Great Friday Weather Ahead of a Saturday Washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High clouds are streaming in from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 in the Gulf of Mexico early Friday morning, but the forecast remains chilly and dry through the morning commute. On average, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
You’ll need a jacket this morning, but can shed a layer through the day.
The temperature warms to near 70° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s under some clouds. The forecast remains dry through the early evening under increasing cloudiness.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day –
What WILL be Tropical Storm Nestor makes landfall along the Gulf Coast tonight; transitioning to a subtropical storm and bringing widespread rain and an isolated risk of severe weather to our area Saturday. Wet weather begins before sunrise Saturday and won’t taper off until later Saturday evening.
Rain will be light to moderate in many spots, with spotty areas of heavy rain.
One, or two, storms may rotate and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Winds will gusts between 35 and 45 MPH in many spots. The forecast clears, dries out before sunrise Sunday ahead of the next cold front Tuesday.
Have a great day,
Cutter