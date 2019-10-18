More charged in connection to drug trafficking at seafood restaurant in Savannah

The Original Nancy's Seafood restaurant on Skidaway Road. (Source: WTOC)
October 18, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated October 18 at 5:21 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation into drug trafficking at a Savannah seafood restaurant has expanded.

Seven people are now facing federal charges, including the owner of the business.

The Southern District of Georgia unsealed indictments this week. Five of them were arrested in August in Savannah, and now two new suspects face charges. One lives in Metter and the other is from California.

Trinh Kapu, who owns The Original Nancy’s Seafood, is charged with drug trafficking and money laundering. Three members of her family and three others are facing similar charges.

Five of the suspects were arrested in August in Savannah. (Source: Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics)

Police say Kapu and others used the restaurant to take in large amounts of pot and THC vape pens and then repackaged it and sold it. Law enforcement says the drugs made it as far as Bulloch County.

Items confiscated during the investigation. (Source: Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics)

The charges carry up to 20 years in federal prison.

The DEA, Chatham Counter-Narcotics Team and Bulloch County Deputies are still investigating.

