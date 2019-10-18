Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 forecast to become Tropical Storm Nestor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of low pressure, classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16, is drifting through the central Gulf of Mexico Friday morning.
There is a near 100% chance that this area of low pressure gets upgraded to a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Nestor. Because of the fact that meteorologists are fairly certain it’s going to develop and its close proximity to land - the National Hurricane Center has declared it a Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) and already issued a forecast track.
Regardless of development, nasty weather is forecast to move northeast ahead of an approaching cold front. This path sends copious amounts of moisture into the south and southeast Friday and Saturday.
A local timeline of conditions -
After gorgeous weather, filtered sunshine, and high temperatures in the 70s, Friday clouds will thicken late afternoon and evening. Showers, then widespread rain, move in from the southwest early Saturday morning.
Saturday is forecast to be a wet, windy day as what is forecast to be ‘Nestor’ moves through our region. The heaviest, most-widespread rain is forecast to occur Saturday afternoon and evening, followed by improving weather early Sunday morning.
Heavy Rain –
Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely by the time all is said and done. Most of the rain accumulates Saturday afternoon and evening. A few isolated spots may receive between 3 and 5 inches; like the rain event earlier this week.
Gusty Breezes –
This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 35 and 45 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These wind speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.
High Tides –
Winds switch to an easterly direction tonight into Saturday ahead of approaching Invest 96-L (Nestor?). Tides will increase as onshore winds persist and increase. Minor, to moderate, coastal flooding is expected. Highway 80 should remain open, but water may cover the shoulders of the road midday Saturday.
Fort Pulaski’s highest tide will be midday Saturday; peaking around 9.6’. Coastal flooding is forecast to remain minor in the Lowcountry as well.
Tornadoes –
There could easily be a few rotating storms Saturday, especially during the evening as some of the heftier rain bands move through. While the risk of tornadoes is not high, one or two cannot be ruled out. Have a way to receive severe weather alerts Saturday, just in case.
Overall, this system’s impact on our area continues to look 'low-end’. But, it is worthy of our - and your - attention. The WTOC Weather Team is monitoring the forecast closely and will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.
