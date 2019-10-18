Savannah mayoral candidates take part in forum focusing on crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The candidates for Mayor of Savannah squared off for a second time Thursday night at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church.
The Savannah Alliance of Pastors hosted a Mayoral Forum focusing on Gun Violence, Homicides, and Violent Crime in our community. For many residents at the forum, gun violence is becoming a top concern ahead of the election.
“I’m very concerned about gun violence in this community and how Savannah is going to expand and serve the community in the future,” said Bernie Colcalsure, Savannah resident.
“A lot of friendly neighborhoods, a lot of good people who just want to live safe lives with their kids being able to walk to school without having to worry about guns on the street,” said Kris Rice, Savannah resident.
Mayor Eddie DeLoach did not attend the forum.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.