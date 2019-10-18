Schools go gold for CURE Childhood Cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Chatham County schools hosted a “Gold Out for Childhood Cancer” game in support of CURE Childhood Cancer Thursday night.
The teams playing each other was Benedictine Military School and Islands High School.
Lily Stuckey, a childhood cancer survivor, was the honorary team captain for Benedictine and took part in the coin toss.
“It’s good to know people really care about causes like this because it really makes a feel better to know people care,” said Joe Stover, Benedictine cadet.
The goal for Thursday night’s game was to raise funds for research and awareness of childhood cancer.
