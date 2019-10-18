Students hold protest at Georgia Southern after book burning incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of students plans to protest at Georgia Southern University after an incident last week where students burned the book of a visiting author.
Last week, a group of students showed their displeasure with an author who spoke on campus. They burned the copies of her book they'd been required to purchase for a freshman class.
The students who've organized Thursday’s protest want those students to face some sort of discipline and they want the university to do more about what they feel are blatant signs of racism.
They plan to march several blocks to the campus apartment complex where students burned the books in a patio grill. They plan to burn something there themselves.
