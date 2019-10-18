11th Annual Moonlight Garden Ride rescheduled due to weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 11th Annual Moonlight Garden Ride has been rescheduled to Nov. 9 due to potential storms from Tropical Storm Nestor.
Hundreds of cyclists are expected to turn out. The nighttime streets of Savannah will be filled with blinking lights and music.
It is presented by Chatham Orthopedic Associates. The 8.5-mile, police-escorted, ride departs from Mother Matilda Beasley Park on East Broad Street at 7 p.m.
There will be pre-ride activities, including music, food trucks, games, a costume contest, and a drawing to win two Trek bicycles.
