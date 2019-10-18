Tropical Storm Nestor impacts on Saturday: First Alert Weather Day

This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 35 and 45 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These wind speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.