Tropical Storm Nestor impacts on Saturday: First Alert Weather Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lovely night for Friday night football and or the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with temperatures falling to 67° by 6:49pm sunset.
Tropical Storm Nestor formed with the National Hurricane Center 2pm advisory with 60mph winds, and moving northeast at 22mph.
A local timeline of conditions -
Showers, then widespread rain, move in from the southwest early Saturday morning.
Saturday is forecast to be a wet, windy day as what is forecast to be Nestor moves through our region. The heaviest, most-widespread rain is forecast to occur Saturday afternoon and evening, followed by improving weather early Sunday morning.
Heavy Rain –
Widespread rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are likely by the time all is said and done. Most of the rain accumulates Saturday afternoon and evening. A few isolated spots may receive between 3 and 5 inches; like the rain event earlier this week.
Gusty Breezes –
This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 35 and 45 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These wind speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.
High Tides –
Winds switch to an easterly direction tonight into Saturday ahead of approaching Invest 96-L (Nestor?). Tides will increase as onshore winds persist and increase. Minor, to moderate, coastal flooding is expected. Highway 80 should remain open, but water may cover the shoulders of the road midday Saturday.
Fort Pulaski’s highest tide will be midday Saturday; peaking around 9.6’. Coastal flooding is forecast to remain minor in the Lowcountry as well.
