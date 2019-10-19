Bryan County redistricting as new school opens

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District has announced its plans to redistrict some students as they get ready to open a new elementary school.
The district has seen a recent increase in the student population. It has increased by 11 percent since the last redistricting process. To better accommodate the growth, the school system approved and initiated the construction of a new elementary school off Warren Hill Road in south Bryan County.
The new elementary school is set to open in Aug. 2020. The new school is built to house 1,200 Pre-Kindergarten through 5th-grade students.
To meet the needs of the growing school system, the Bryan County Board of Education will be creating new elementary attendance lines in South Bryan County.
There will be two community forums held by the school system to gather the information needed to draft a districting proposal that best meets the needs of both the school system and community. Bryan County Schools is encouraging public discussion before developing a proposal.
The community forums will be held on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Richmond Hill Middle School.
A website has been created to present important information regarding the timeline and districting process. If you have questions or concerns, you can send them to the following email address: redistricting@bryan.k12.ga.us.
