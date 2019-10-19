CEMA partners with local school for HERricane Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday’s weather threats were the perfect reminder that everyone needs an emergency plan.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency joined a local middle and high school mentoring program to teach young women how to prepare for an emergency.
The HERricane academy is a new initiative to teach young women about planning for an emergency. Ladies from AGES (Academic Girls Empowering Success) and EBOT (Empowering Beauties of Today) both learned what is essential during an emergency.
“We would say ‘no you don’t need to take those kinds of things because you need electricity. Don’t put these types of foods in your snack bags because the would spoil'." said Yolanda Shipp, the founder of AGES. "I think they learned what kind of items need to go in the prepared kits and when they need to have that ready and where they need to store it.”
CEMA says women make up only about 30 percent of the emergency management industry. The mentors say they want the ladies to be prepared and inspired.
“My goal is to teach the girls there is not a career out there that they cannot do," said Shipp. "So I really focus on making sure that whatever it is there is a female that I bring to the table they can know about.”
They hope to start doing these seminars more frequently in the Chatham area. The next one is slated for spring of 2020.
