Glennville welcomes engineering battalion home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Glennville paused on Saturday morning to welcome home soldiers who spent months serving in Afghanistan.
Members of the National Guard’s 177th Brigade Engineering Battalion started returning home in the summer, holding off on a ceremony.
The 29 soldiers completed a training course at the Joint Readiness Training Center before deploying to Afghanistan. They were gone for roughly 8 months.
The company’s outgoing commander says some soldiers were experienced from previous deployments but others went for the first time.
“I had one group of soldiers that this was their first rodeo," said Captain Ian Lewis. "It was definitely a chance for them to develop as leaders.”
The company also presented awards and citations during the ceremony.
