Police officer helps neighbor in need

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A local police officer is putting his off-duty talents and time to use helping a neighbor in need.
Georgia Ports Authority Officer Michael Akers is a bit of a philanthropic cop. A couple of years ago he handed out $1,200-worth of gift cards to unsuspecting drivers he pulled over while patrolling in Richmond Hill. Now, he's putting his wood-working skills to use to help a family friend raise enough money for a liver transplant.
"I think it's something that we should do as people in general as a community and society if it turns out somebody's having a hard time; if someone's going through something that they can't handle on their own, I feel that they should be able to lean on their neighbors, lean on their community members and try to look for some help that way. Even though he hasn't asked for it, I think it's something we should simply do,” Officer Akers said.
Officer Akers is using a wooden flag as a guide, but he will customize it however the winner would like.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.