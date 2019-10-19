Spotty showers, gusty wind possible this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - southeast Georgia this evening and into the Lowcountry early Sunday morning with max sustained wind of 45 miles per hour.
Off and on showers will continue this evening as the sustained wind will slightly pick up, most of us are feeling wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour already. The highest wind gusts for our area have been closer to the coast.
The risk is low, but an isolated tornado is still not out of the question tonight.
If you have evening plans, please be careful on the roadways. Most of us have received at least a half an inch of rain, with some local spots receiving closer to 2 inches. A shower or two will linger early Sunday with conditions improving throughout the day. Grab your rain gear and turn on your alerts in the WTOC Weather App.
We’ll be dry Monday but we’ll see another good chance of rain on Tuesday thanks to a front that will drop our lows into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
