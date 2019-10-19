Tropical Storm Nestor: A rainy Saturday across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The center of Tropical Storm Nestor is nearing a Florida Panhandle landfall. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.
A local timeline of conditions:
Heavy Rain
- Widespread rainfall totals between one and three inches are likely by the time all is said and done. Most of the rain accumulates on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few isolated spots may receive between three and five inches; like the rain event earlier this week.
Gusty Breezes
- This is not going to be a big wind event for the Coastal Empire, nor the Lowcountry. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH are likely Saturday. Winds will occasionally gust between 35 and 45 MPH. Gusts may peak a bit higher in exposed areas; rivers, bays, beaches. Very minor tree damage and isolated power outages are possible. These wind speeds are within the range of a normal windy day.
High Tides
- Winds have switched to an onshore direction and water will be pushed onshore – on top of the astronomical high tide Saturday afternoon. Minor coastal flooding is forecast. Highway 80 should remain open, but water may cover the shoulders of the road midday Saturday. Fort Pulaski’s highest tide will be around the noon-hour today; peaking around 9.5’. Coastal flooding is forecast to remain minor in the Lowcountry as well.
Tornadoes
- There could be a few rotating storms late Saturday morning and afternoon. While the risk of tornadoes is not high at any one spot, one or two cannot be ruled out in our general area. Have a way to receive severe weather alerts Saturday, just in case.
Overall, this system’s impact on our area continues to look “low-end.” But it is worthy of our - and your - attention.
The WTOC Weather Team is monitoring the forecast closely and will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.
