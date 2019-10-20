Broughton Starbucks hosts “Frappuccino with a Firefighter”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Customers at one Starbucks location got to have their favorite drinks made by Savannah’s firefighters.
On Sunday, the Starbucks on East Broughton Street hosted its first ever “Frappuccino with a Firefighter.”
It's similar to Coffee with a Cop, but this time, the store manager said she wanted to add other first responders.
Several Savannah firefighters from the downtown station were invited to help with the event. In addition to meeting customers and offering fire safety information, some of the firefighters even got the chance to put on a green apron and brew some coffee.
“They were actually really excited about learning how to make the drinks. They were really involved. When they first came in, I was wondering if they would get into it and like it. They were like ‘I really want to make a caramel macchiato,’” Shon James, Starbucks Store Manager, said.
“We appreciate Starbucks approaching us and inviting us to come out. I think everybody had a good time. Hopefully they got their coffees correct,” Savannah Fire Rescue Capt. Matthew Kelly said.
Starbucks hopes to host even more first responders in the future.
