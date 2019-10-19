Conditions improve on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The remnants of Nestor will continue moving through overnight with a couple areas of moisture lingering after midnight. The severe threat is low, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two in the middle of the night. Wind gusts peaked at 47 miles per hour from Nestor on the South end of Tybee Island with many areas reporting gusts over 35 miles per hour on Saturday. There is a Gale Warning off the Georgia and South Carolina coastline until 6 Sunday morning with the risk of 40 knot wind gusts and seas up to 11 feet.
We won’t add much to our rainfall totals, with isolated areas receiving over two inches of estimated rainfall from Nestor. Showers head out overnight with sunshine returning Sunday after lunch. Highs reach the upper 70s, making for a beautiful day to get outside and salvage some of our weekend. The ground will be soggy, otherwise it will feel great at the Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill.
We’ll be dry Monday but we’ll see another good chance of rain on Tuesday thanks to a front that will drop our lows into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Thankfully the tropics look calm outside of the remnants of Nestor.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
