Conditions improve on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The remnants of Nestor will continue moving through overnight with a couple areas of moisture lingering after midnight. The severe threat is low, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder or two in the middle of the night. Wind gusts peaked at 47 miles per hour from Nestor on the South end of Tybee Island with many areas reporting gusts over 35 miles per hour on Saturday. There is a Gale Warning off the Georgia and South Carolina coastline until 6 Sunday morning with the risk of 40 knot wind gusts and seas up to 11 feet.