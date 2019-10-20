Crews report white smoke coming from Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound

Responders with the Unified Command says white smoke has been seen coming from the motor vessel of the Golden Ray Sunday morning. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard/Ga. DNR/Unified Command)
October 20, 2019 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated October 20 at 10:53 AM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command is investigating smoke coming from the overturned vessel in the Saint Simons Sound.

Crews are using helicopters and boats to get a closer look at what is causing the white smoke from the Golden Ray.

The United Command says they will continue air monitoring efforts on-site and for the surrounding community.

The massive vessel overturned in the Saint Simons Sound more than a month ago.

