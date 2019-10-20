Crews report white smoke coming from Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command is investigating smoke coming from the overturned vessel in the Saint Simons Sound.
Crews are using helicopters and boats to get a closer look at what is causing the white smoke from the Golden Ray.
The United Command says they will continue air monitoring efforts on-site and for the surrounding community.
The massive vessel overturned in the Saint Simons Sound more than a month ago.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.