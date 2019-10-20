Georgia Southern beats Coastal Carolina in a thriller

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Fans dubbed it the “Nestor Bowl” as the tropical storm provided rainy conditions at Paulson Stadium.
Mark Michaud caught back-to-back long touchdown passes from Shai Werts, and Wesley Kennedy III scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run to lift Georgia Southern to a 30-27 triple overtime Sun Belt Conference football victory over Coastal Carolina.
Southern moves on to a 3-3 record, 2-1 in Sun Belt play.
The Eagles will stay in Statesboro and play host to New Mexico State on Homecoming Saturday in the final non-conference contest of the season for Georgia Southern. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in Paulson Stadium.
