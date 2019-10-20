High school volleyball state tournament underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may have been a college football Saturday, but plenty of volleyball was being played in the Coastal Empire.
Savannah Christian played host to the GHSA Class A & AA State Playoffs.
Game one got underway at 11:00 a.m. between Mt. Pisgah Christian and Providence Christian.
Game two at 1:00 p.m., Galloway visiting Savannah Christian. The one-seeded Raiders went on to get the three-set sweep and advance to the second round.
Mt. Pisgah will visit SCP on Monday.
The Groves volleyball team played their very first home first-round playoff game against Savannah High School in Garden City on Saturday as well.
The Lady Rebels, Region area 1 3AAA Champions defeated the Blue Jackets in straight sets.
The Lady Rebels was lead by Shawnee Williams, Andrea Diaz de Jesus, and Raven Bright. First year Head Coach Kenneth Collins said even as the underdog they stuck to the game plan.
Groves moves on to the Sweet Sixteen. They will take on Dawson County Tuesday at Groves High School at 5:-00 p.m.
