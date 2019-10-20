Local organization holds hike for veteran’s issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Dozens of people came out, despite the rain, to help bring awareness to a nationwide issue.
The organization Irreverent Warriors hosted a Silkies hike.
The organization’s main goal is to bring veterans and people in the military together while raising awareness about PTSD and suicide in the military.
One of the volunteers says this hike was a great way to bring people together who may be in similar situations.
“Once they understand the true meaning behind it, on the outside they may just see a bunch of people walking around in little tiny shorts, but we’ve had people in the past ask us what is this what’s it about, we explain it and we get amazing responses and a lot of people don’t really know how severe the issue is,” said Andrea Crockett, a volunteer with the organization.
This was the 3rd annual Savannah hike. The group hopes it will continue to grow for years to come.
