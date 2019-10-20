Savannah State football picks up road win

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a soggy mess of a day in the ATL and the Savannah State Tigers were trying to keep the downpour on win-less Clark Atlanta in their return to SIAC play.
The Tigers held on to undefeated status in SIAC play, spoiling Clark Atlanta’s homecoming with a 22-15 overtime win.
The Tigers improve to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in SIAC play with the win. SSU ended a five-game, 3-2, road streak with the win.
Quarterback D’Vonn Gibbons led the offense with 115 rushing yards, including two touchdowns. He was followed closely by D’Angelo Durham, who earned 99 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Desmond Young led the SSU defense with 3.5 tackles on the day. Freshman Einaj Carter had 3 tackles and 1 interception.
The 2019 Tigers have one of the best starts for the program in the record books (beginning in 1915). The last Tiger team to open a season with a winning record through seven games was the 1988, 7-3, Tigers who were coached by the legendary William “Bill” Davis. That team also fielded three-time All-SIAC, three-time Super Bowl Champion, and NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Shannon Sharpe.
Savannah State returns home on for a homecoming bout with rival Albany State on October 26.
