Warmer Monday ahead of our next cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clouds have cleared with a pleasant evening ahead of us. We’ll be in the 60s after sunset with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll start off Monday mostly clear by see an increase in clouds during the afternoon with highs near 80s. A few showers are possible late ahead of a much better chance of rain arriving with a cold front on Tuesday afternoon. A strong storm or two with brief damaging wind is possible, but this is more of a rain maker.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.2' 8:00PM | 6.4' 1:36AM | 1.1' 8:18AM
Temperatures drop sharply after the front moves thought, with temperatures falling into the lower 50s Wednesday morning along with afternoon highs only in the lower 70s. Our attention then turns to a trough that could bring stormy weather back to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Friday into the weekend.
