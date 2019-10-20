Warmer Monday ahead of our next cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The clouds have cleared with a pleasant evening ahead of us. We’ll be in the 60s after sunset with overnight lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll start off Monday mostly clear by see an increase in clouds during the afternoon with highs near 80s. A few showers are possible late ahead of a much better chance of rain arriving with a cold front on Tuesday afternoon. A strong storm or two with brief damaging wind is possible, but this is more of a rain maker.