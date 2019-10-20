WTOC meteorologist to host storm spotting class

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) -If you have ever wanted to become a storm spotter or just learn more about severe weather, you now have a chance to learn from the professionals.
The Jacksonville National Weather Service and Meteorologist Andrew Gorton are hosting a storm spotting class Monday night in Jesup
The class will be held from 6 to 8:30 at the Wayne County Emergency Operations Center at 155 North Wayne Street.
The WTOC Storm Chaser will be on site with an opportunity for attendees to receive tours and have their weather questions answered.
If you are interested in attending, you can register for the free class by emailing Sharon Courson at Sharon.courson@waynecounty-ga.gov or by calling 912-427-5979.
