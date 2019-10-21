Bryan County makes improvements to Hendrix Park

“All of our programs are growing. Participation is up. Anytime your organization is growing you want to improve your facilities, so that’s number one. Becasue any time you add a turf field to your facilities, your rentals are going to improve, your outside uses are going to improve, people wanting to use your facility. And that’s what we’re looking forward to. Not only for our growth from within, but also people on the outside coming in and using our facilities," Parks and Rec Director Samose Mays said.