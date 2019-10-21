Bryan County makes improvements to Hendrix Park

BLACK CREEK, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Hendrix Park recently received new upgrades.
Hendrix Park in Black Creek got a new turf field, and the county is showing it off Monday afternoon.
But that’s not all. The county also invested in a new concession stand, upgraded bathrooms, LED field lighting, and a running track.
The project cost about $1.1 million and paid for mostly by SPLOST dollars.
“All of our programs are growing. Participation is up. Anytime your organization is growing you want to improve your facilities, so that’s number one. Becasue any time you add a turf field to your facilities, your rentals are going to improve, your outside uses are going to improve, people wanting to use your facility. And that’s what we’re looking forward to. Not only for our growth from within, but also people on the outside coming in and using our facilities," Parks and Rec Director Samose Mays said.
Monday’s ribbon-cutting begins at 4 p.m. at Hendrix Park. It will include a visit from Adrian Peterson, the former Georgia Southern Eagle running back who played pro for the Chicago Bears before deciding to come back and help the community here.
