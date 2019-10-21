Claxton Poultry opens new Screven Co. site

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton Poultry has meant jobs and industry for decades in Evans County. Now, the company has a second home in Sylvania.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp helped celebrate the official opening of the company’s Screven County site. He talked about the importance of growing jobs and the economy in rural Georgia as well as Atlanta and other big cities.
The company opened the plant to focus on chicken they ship to restaurants separately from what they pack and ship to grocery stores and others. The governor says Georgia needs more of this type of growth.
“When you think about it, Zaxby’s, Chick-fil-A, Popeye’s, KFC, and others are served from right here in rural Georgia,” Gov. Kemp said.
Company leaders say they’re already busier than they expected and are up to nearly 180 jobs. They’re already looking at adding a third shift to handle the demand.
