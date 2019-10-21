Consider This: Say ‘Yes’ to SPLOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting for the November General Election is underway. In cities, towns and municipalities throughout our area, voters will have a chance to decide who will be their mayors, sit on their councils and serve in dozens of other public roles.
But no decision will have a greater impact on our future than that of the SPLOST 7 vote in Chatham County.
Voters will be asked to once again to renew the penny tax to generate more than $400 million that will go to capital and infrastructure projects in our community.
In fact, the projects on the SPLOST list are dominated by road, sewer, public safety and recreational items.
Since the state first authorized the ability for counties to vote on such a tax in 1985, Chatham County has collected more than $1.8 billion. All money used to benefit our community.
Consider this: voting for the SPLOST penny tax makes perfect sense. Those pennies add up quickly, and it’s estimated by the Chamber of Commerce that nearly 40 percent of the dollars collected will come from the tourists that visit our city.
We cannot allow our infrastructure to crumble around us and if we don’t fund these projects with SPLOST funds then the only other option is a higher property tax.
So, go out vote, be it early or on Nov. 5, but cast your ballot and say yes to SPLOST.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.