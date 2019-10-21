Emergency exercise scheduled at Plant Hatch

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be an emergency exercise at Plant Hatch on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The event happens twice a year with FEMA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission overseeing the exercise.
Georgia Power will participate along with several hundred federal, state and local officials. It will be a simulation of an actual emergency and is performed to ensure that all parties can work efficiently to protect the health and safety of the public.
The exercise will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Plant Hatch Joint Information Center at 111 Fowler Street in Vidalia.
