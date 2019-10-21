Historic church in downtown Savannah undergoing $600,000 renovation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’ve walked near City Market in downtown Savannah, you might have noticed a historic church under construction.
The almost 250-year-old First African Baptist Church is getting some upgrades.
The steeple of the church has been removed and sits in the parking lot across the street while crews work to stabilize the building.
The church says the renovations will cost upwards of $600,000 and they are expected to be finished by the second week of December.
“We haven’t done any major work on it since the late 1800s and early 1900s, but now we are having to in fact restore where the bell was. The bell tower had deterioration. Because of that deterioration, it really made the building unsafe,” said Pastor Thurmond Tillman.
The church is continuing to meet inside, but they’ll have to relocate for crews to finish up during the last three weeks.
