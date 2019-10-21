Monday: Pleasant Ahead of a Cold Front, Few Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute, but there should be no significant weather-related delays.
With sun and clouds in the forecast ,temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s at noon; peaking in the lower 80s in most spots this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry through afternoon, with just an isolated shower or two possible this evening. Scattered showers, storms arrive Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. One, or two, storms may produce gusty winds and lots of lightning. Keep alerts “turned on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case.
The front clears us out and cools us off heading into mid-week.
