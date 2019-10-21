New West End development plans to open in early 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The company that owns a new development being built at the West End of River Street says it plans to open in the first quarter of 2020.
Spandrel Development Partners says The Baxly, a new residential building, will be one of the largest buildings in the Historic District. It will also be one of the first full-amenity multi-family buildings since the 1960s.
Developers also say the building will house Savannah's largest solar roof farm.
If you’re interested in leasing residential space, they are not taking applications yet, but you can join a list for more information by clicking here.
