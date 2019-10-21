Savannah Police give halloween safety tips

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time for kids to rack up some candy trick or treating and parents to steal a little when they aren’t looking.
Halloween will be here in a little over a week and a half, but events have already started at schools, churches, and parks across the Coastal Empire. Savannah police are preparing parents on how to stay safe for the holiday.
Some of a few include using crosswalks, don’t eat open or tampered candy, and if your child’s costume is dark or black in coloring add some reflectors to it, so drivers can see them.
“We want parents to know to be safe all the way around," said Cpl. Barry Lewis. "Halloween is a fun time, but you have to be safe. Crossing the streets, slowing down while driving, going to houses that are well lit, making sure your costume is not too big for you so you don’t trip over it. Stuff like that.”
Last but not least, police say if something doesn’t feel right or if you think something suspicious could be going on in your neighborhood, give them a call. They’ll have extra enforcement out.
