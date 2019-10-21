Savannah salon giving cancer survivors free makeovers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah salon is helping cancer survivors by giving them a free makeover.
Several survivors came into the “Turning Heads Salon” in Savannah on Monday. They were treated to free hairstyling and lunch.
The owner says it’s their way of honoring Breast Cancer survivors. One breast cancer survivor says she’s always inspired when she meets other people going through the same situation.
“Well, when you’re going through similar circumstances everybody has a story and some time you can be going through a hard time and this person has already done the same treatment so it gives you hope that you can succeed in going through the same treatment.”
It was also a way to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.