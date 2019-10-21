SC DMV to accept more documents for veteran identification on driver’s license

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Monday, more South Carolina residents will have the chance to add “veteran” to their state driver’s license or identification card and qualify for a veteran license plate because of a change in state law.
Additional forms will now be accepted at the DMV so that all those who fall under the federal definition of veteran can add the designation.
Veterans can present any of the items listed below to add “Veteran” to their driver’s license or identification card:
• United States Department of Defense discharge certificate (DD Form 214) that shows a characterization of service, or discharge status of 'honorable' or 'general under honorable conditions'
• National Guard Report of Separation and Record of Service (NGB Form 22), that shows a characterization of service, or discharge status of 'honorable' or 'general under honorable conditions' and establishes the person's qualifying military service of at least 20 years in the National Guard
• Veterans Identification Card (VIC) or a letter from a Military Reserve component showing the person's eligibility retirement pay at 60 years old (20-year letter)
A Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) is not accepted.
“As a retired Veteran, I’m proud to be able to extend the designation of ‘Veteran’ to even more men and women across the state,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said. “Given the authority to accept additional documentation proving that an individual served honorably is our opportunity to recognize even more deserving South Carolinians.”
There is no charge to add the designation of “veteran” to a license identification card. Any veteran can receive a new card for free at any SCDMV branch.
Veterans who want to purchase a veteran license plate for either a regular passenger vehicle or motorcycle are eligible to do so by presenting any of the forms mentioned above. Veterans who want to purchase the plate are not bound by the years-of-service requirements needed to add “Veteran” to a driver’s license or identification card.
Previously, the SCDMV only accepted the DD Form 214 for this plate.
To purchase this plate, Veterans must complete the Application for Military Plate (SCDMV Form MV-37) and present the official military documentation showing that they were honorably discharged or received a general under honorable conditions discharge. This plate costs the regular registration fee that is, in most cases, $40 every two years.
