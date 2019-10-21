SPD participating in active shooter training at Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department, other local law enforcement, state and federal first responders will be participating in an active shooter response and readiness course at the Civic Center through Oct. 23.
The Active Threat Integrated Response Course also involves training for firefighters and EMS. It started Monday and includes two days of classroom training, followed by a scenario-based exercise. During the scenario training, first responders will be responding to the scene of an active shooting and working to secure the scene, as well as, protecting the victims and managing the threat.
SPD is alerting the public that this training will take place at the Civic Center through Oct. 23. During that time there could be a large law enforcement presence. Actors will also be participating in the scenario in the area.
