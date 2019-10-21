31st annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 31st annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival will be taking over Monterey Square this Sunday.
That is adjacent to Congregation Mickve Israel, which hosts the event. Members of the congregation do the cooking of authentic Jewish dishes for the festival.
A team is now making 1,600 crepes, which will be fried on-site and served up at the festival.
According to the festival’s co-founder, it’s one of the delicacies folks will line up for and just part of what makes the event so special.
“It has grown tremendously and I think we have a faithful following that knows we’re only going to be here for a few hours and so they better get whatever it is they want to eat early," said Joan Levy, Co-Founder of the festival. "We have now had the addition in the last 10 years or so of the music, the Savannah Philharmonic helps us out. We also have some Israeli dancing, so it’s sort of a well-rounded culture thing. We even have face painting for the kids.”
