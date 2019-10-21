31st annual Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival this Sunday

“It has grown tremendously and I think we have a faithful following that knows we’re only going to be here for a few hours and so they better get whatever it is they want to eat early," said Joan Levy, Co-Founder of the festival. "We have now had the addition in the last 10 years or so of the music, the Savannah Philharmonic helps us out. We also have some Israeli dancing, so it’s sort of a well-rounded culture thing. We even have face painting for the kids.”