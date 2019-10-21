Tracking the potential for scattered rain and some storms

A cold front will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday with some rain storms in the morning and rain storms in the afternoon. The severe weather threat is “marginal” meaning an isolated severe thunderstorm could happen in the morning when the instability will be the greatest for this system. Keep alerts “turned on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case. Because the warm front lifts through first, we’ll make into the middle 80s on Tuesday, which will be the warmest day of the First Alert 7 day forecast.