Tracking the potential for scattered rain and some storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday weather letting us get into the groove of a new week, so be prepared for some some wet weather Tuesday with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Most cities have reached and just breached the 80° and we’re all dry.
A warm front will lift through the late evening and overnight so spotty rain storms are possible. Temperatures will only cool to 70-75° overnight, with our morning “low” of 71° occurring at 1am.
A cold front will sweep through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday with some rain storms in the morning and rain storms in the afternoon. The severe weather threat is “marginal” meaning an isolated severe thunderstorm could happen in the morning when the instability will be the greatest for this system. Keep alerts “turned on” in your WTOC Weather App, just in case. Because the warm front lifts through first, we’ll make into the middle 80s on Tuesday, which will be the warmest day of the First Alert 7 day forecast.
Drier, cooler air will be in place Wednesday and Thursday with wake up temps in the low 50s to upper 40s west of I-95.
Next chance of rain comes Friday.
Stay Safe!