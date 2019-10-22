Beaufort Co. adding extra day to vote this weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is making a change to its voting routine this year by adding an extra voting day this weekend.
The Beaufort county board of voter registration says no matter where you live in the county you’re going to get one of these three ballots and even though none of them are very long they’re important enough that they added an extra day of voting.
Election day is just two weeks away on Nov. 5. But in-person absentee voting has already started. The Board of voters registration added a little extra time this year.
“We added the Saturday in-person absentee voter option for those voters who have the same hours as we have,” said Marie Smalls, Director of Board of Voter Registration.
An extra Saturday to vote is a big deal in Beaufort County. Director Marie Smalls says without it, anyone who works from 8 to 5 would miss in-person absentee voting hours unless they took personal time.
“Our in-person absentee hours are from 9 to 4. So they would not have an opportunity to come vote,” said Smalls.
One demographic of voters is particularly impacted by this day. Beaufort County Teachers who will be in school on Nov. 5th.
“It’s great for teachers to have that opportunity," said Kathy Corley, Principal of Red Cedar Elementary. "It’s great for parents to have that opportunity.”
In a general election, teachers have election day off. But since it is not a national or statewide election being held on Nov. 5th, school is in session. Smalls says this is an opportunity for teachers to use their civic duty.
“Teachers fill their days and their nights working as teachers at school and then go home and work with their families or second jobs so to have a Saturday to vote is awesome,” said Smalls.
Red Cedar Elementary Principal Kathy Corely says the teachers are excited to have the chance to vote. The board also says it’s important to vote in this election because it will get people comfortable ahead of next fall’s general election.
