Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-22-19

A cold front pushes though this afternoon. There is a very low rain and storm chance. High pressure builds in tonight through Friday. This will bring in much drier and cooler air. A cold front will stall over the area Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds and increased rain chances. An area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday and brings a cold front through the area by Monday morning.