Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-22-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front pushes though this afternoon. There is a very low rain and storm chance. High pressure builds in tonight through Friday. This will bring in much drier and cooler air. A cold front will stall over the area Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds and increased rain chances. An area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday and brings a cold front through the area by Monday morning.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a shower or storm. Highs 79-86.
Tonight will be clear and cooler, lows 49-57.
Wednesday will be sunny and mild, highs 71-75.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The tropics are very quiet and NO tropical development is expected in the next five days.
