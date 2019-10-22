Guyton city manager appeals termination

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Guyton is having to defend its termination of a city manager.
Daniel Hofman is appealing his termination, saying he shouldn't have lost his job.
The mayor and city council held a special called public hearing that lasted well into the night Monday night.
Hofman held his job as city manager for about half a year. His termination was the latest in a long line of changes in city government.
Public Safety Director Kenneth McDonald and previous Interim City Manager Travis Gribbs resigned back in February. Joseph Coppola was then named Interim Police Chief for Guyton.
Then in August, Guyton city council overturned Mayor Jeff Lariscy’s decision to remove Coppola as chief. The interim public safety director before McDonald, Stacy Strickland, was terminated in 2018. And, Public Safety Chief Kelphie Lundy was terminated in 2017.
