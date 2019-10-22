Lawsuit claims Beaufort Co. student sexually assaulted during hazing incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit claims that a student at Beaufort High School was sexually assaulted during a hazing ritual by the wrestling team.
The suit was filed against the Beaufort County School District by the mother. The suit claims that the school district did not do enough to protect the student from physical and emotional harm.
In the lawsuit, it states the incident occurred in November of 2018. The student was an athlete and was in the Beaufort High gym after practice. The suit claims that the victim was tackled to the floor, punched, kicked, sexually assaulted and verbally threatened by multiple members of the team.
The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial and seeking payment for damages, saying the student sustained physical and emotional damage.
The Beaufort County School District says they have not been served with the lawsuit yet and cannot comment on it.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.