Local agencies participate in ‘National Drug Prescription Take Back’ Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Sites around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will participate in the National Drug Prescription Take-Back day on Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration across the country to encourage those with unwanted prescription pills to get rid of them at various drop-off sites.
A list of sites participating are below.
Savannah Police will have two drop-off locations that will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Savannah Police Headquarters, 201 Habersham Street
- Central Precinct, 1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lowcountry residents in Hampton, Allendale, and Jasper Counties will have multiple drop-off locations running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hardeeville Police, 26 Martin Street
- Main Street Pharmacy, 7752 W. Main Street in Ridgeland
- Piggly Wiggly, 810 Elm Street E in Hampton, S.C.
- Yemassee Police, 101 Town Circle
- Estill Police, 205 Martin Luther King Boulevard South
- Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, 3489 Allendale-Fairfax Highway.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.