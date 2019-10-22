L.O.V.E is the Answer workshop held for SCCPSS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you've ever seen the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch, you know that "Ohana" means family. One workshop is focusing on spreading the love to Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.
The workshop is called L.O.V.E. Is the Answer. It's inspired by the documentary film, "Walking While Black: Love is the answer."
The film takes a close look at the relationship between the community and police.
Local educators, students, administrators and school resource officers showed up for the one-day workshop at the Armstrong Center in Savannah.
The director of the film says the workshop will not only save lives; it will enhance them.
"Everywhere we go we see hearts change; we see minds change and people don't leave here the same person as when they came in. This is a transformative film and a transformative workshop,” the creator of L.O.V.E Is the Answer, A.J. Ali, said.
He says he hopes the workshop teaches the community and police how to become "Ohana.”
