Old barn becomes new ocean science center at Skidaway Institute of Oceanography

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An old cattle barn has been reborn and transformed into a modern classroom and laboratory.
The newly revamped structure is at the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The year-long renovation added reinforced concrete and steel beams to modernize the 71-year-old barn. And is now the Ocean Sciences Instructional Center.
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead was in Savannah for the dedication ceremony.
"It is fabulous and to think of what this looked like before the renovation and now, it's truly amazing to see what our architects and construction crews have accomplished,” Morehead said.
The original building was built in 1948 by Robert and Dorothy Roebling. They donated their property to the State of Georgia to become the home of the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography.
