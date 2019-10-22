Residents still feeling impact of Able Contracting Fire

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The able contracting fire is a fraction of what it used to be.
But now, even weeks after the move-in day of Sept. 21, some residents say that the smoke and odor that comes off the fire is unbearable.
Joshua Ginn says his family lives in a house just feet from the Able contracting fire. “My mom, my aunt, my grandma, my little sister, and my two nephews.”
He says the odor and smoke the fire emits has been bothering his family for months and they don’t believe it’s getting better.
“Sometimes you come over here and you might be here for five, ten minutes and you get a headache or whatever from the smell,” he says.
The fire triggered an emergency order in July after DHEC found dangerous levels of chemicals in the air and water. DHEC claims that as of Oct. 18th over 40,000 tons of trash had been trucked out of the complex. By 3 p.m. on the 21 of Oct., 857 tons had been removed.
Despite this amount of trash being removed, Ginn says having to smell the odor through the night is having an effect on his family, “The smell. I don’t know. You would have to smell it to know what it smells like. It’s like a mixture between dumpster trash, copper wire burning, a bunch of different stuff.”
Ginn says he used to come to visit his family three time a week or more. Now, he doesn’t even make dinner at their house. "I don’t like to come over here that much no more whenever it’s like that. I come over here two, three weeks ago maybe and was here for about five minutes I had to leave cause I got a headache. And I don’t even get headaches,” he says.
He has driven towards the contracting site a few times since the clean up started but says he isn’t sure how much of a dent they’ve made. They’re just hoping it gets better.
“I guess they just gotta get it cleaned up.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.