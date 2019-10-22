Rincon PD seeks public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
Police say the man robbed Murphy’s Gas station on Sunday, Oct. 20.
The suspect is described as a black male between 5’8”-5’10”- thin build. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. His face was concealed with a green cloth and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The male was also carrying a black and white backpack.
If you have any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Rincon Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 912-826-5200 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
