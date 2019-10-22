Trade conference between Japan, Southeastern US states held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trade conference between Japan and the Southeastern states happens in the shadows of the Port of Savannah, where much of the import and export traffic happens.
Economic leaders from Japan and seven Southeastern states talked about the amount of business strides that have happened in the 42 years since they began meeting. Georgia's governor talked about the billions of dollars of trade with his state alone and the presence the peach state has in Japan now.
“I'm very proud to say that at least 39 Georgia companies have operations in Japan, including some of our most well-known companies such as AFLAC, Coca-Cola Company, Delta Airlines, and UPS just to name a few,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The audience included a few local business leaders who hope to build relationships and bring more international business to small town Georgia too.
“A lot of Japanese businesses are in rural communities and places outside of large cities. So, when we can bring some of that foreign direct investment to our smaller communities, it helps diversify our local economies,” said Benjy Thompson, with the Bulloch County Development Authority.
They hope the dialogue this year brings even more business between the regions to discuss next year.
