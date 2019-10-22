Tuesday: Scattered Storms Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy, muggy and mild this morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s. There are inland showers building towards the coast at 5:30 a.m. Some rain will be around through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the lower 80s at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and evening; mainly at the coast. Only a few will actually get stormed on this afternoon. But, what few storms are there are... could become strong.
There is a Marginal, one-out-of-five, risk of strong storms this afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may become strong enough to produce gusty winds and small hail. The risk of a tornado is very low, but not quite zero.
Keep alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather App, just in case.
The forecast dries and clears out this evening. We’re waking up to upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday morning with total sunshine in Wednesday’s forecast. Warmer, wetter weather tries to build back in this weekend and next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.