Beaufort Co. deputies searching for shooting suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect.
The sheriff’s office states that 20-year-old Alexander Smalls, of Grays Hill, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A woman was wounded in the shooting on Tuesday. She told deputies it happened somewhere on Delaney Circle in the Seabrook area.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to Charleston for more specialized treatment.
Deputies say Smalls has family in Grays Hill and may still be in the area. If you see him, please call 911.
