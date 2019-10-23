Big Flamingo Pink Party held to raise money for Komen Coastal Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big Komen “Big Wig” fundraiser was held Tuesday night.
The Flying Fish Bar and Grill on Wilmington Island hosted a “Big Flamingo Pink Party” for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia. People were invited to wear their best pink attire and support the Komen Coastal Georgia 2019 Big Wig Campaign.
“The Big Wigs are VIPs in town. They don a pink wig and they raise awareness and funds for our organization,” said the Executive Director of Komen Coastal Georgia, Aileen Gabbey.
This year WTOC’s Ken Griner is leading our effort. You can support him and help raise money for Komen by making a donation.
