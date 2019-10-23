Community Champions: Savannah Stand Down Resource Fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian caused the postponement of an event to help homeless veterans, but the need did not go away.
The Savannah Stand Down Resource Fair was rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
A room full of vendors, veteran groups, healthcare agencies and financial health advocates all delivered different information with the same message.
"It's an opportunity for the community to come together to let those know that they are not forgotten, that people do care and that we work together to try to better our community, our state and our nation,” Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic lead physician Dr. Bobby W. Jones.
Veterans were the primary focus of the 14th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Health Fair. But it was available to anyone who needed help with anything, which is pretty much what they could find.
"Just provide them with clothing and toiletries and those personal needs,” VFS Post 660 Post Adjutant Kathy Gilbert said.
Many of those services designed to help lift local veterans out of homelessness.
"A lot of them just need help. They don’t know information, they don’t know where to get it from. So that’s what they want and that’s why we go out and help them,” Lonnie Roberts, with VFW Post 660, said.
"Oh, it's helping a lot. Because the things they don't have, they'll be able to get it today. I think that's a blessing for the people who do this,” Anthony Fleming, who was attending the resource fair, said.
WTOC Community Champions from across the community came together to offer that help and to try to start veterans on their way to a better life.
